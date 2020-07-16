Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit KB, A515-54-59W2, Silver



Price: $669.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 22:46:01 UTC – Details)



Acer Aspire 5 A515-54-59W2 comes with these high level specs 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Processor 1 6GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4 2GHz (6MB Smart Cache) Windows 10 Home 15 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display Intel UHD Graphics 620 8GB DDR4 Memory 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD True Harmony Technology Two Built-in Stereo Speakers Acer Purified Voice Technology with Two Built-in Microphones Acer Fingerprint Reader supporting Windows Hello Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802 11ax Dual-Band 2 4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2 4Gbps) 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port) Bluetooth 4 2 Back-lit Keyboard HD Webcam (1280 x 720) 1 – USB 3 1 (Type-C) port (Gen 1 up to 5 Gbps) 2 – USB 3 1 Gen 1 Port (one with Power-off Charging) 1 – USB 2 0 Port 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP support Lithium-Ion Battery Up to 9 5-hours Battery Life 3 97 lbs | 1 8 kg (system unit only) (NX HN3AA 003)

System Ram Type: ddr4_sdram