Acendre’s Inquisiq Named one of The 20 Best Learning Management Systems

Acendre’s Inquisic ranks amongst the Top 20 LMS Software for Customer Experience in the current release by eLearning Indsutry

Pasadena, MD August 25, 2020, Acendre is honored to reveal that its Inquisiq Learning Management System (LMS) has actually been granted a Top 20 Best Learning Management Systems Based on Customer Experience classification from eLearning Industry

“The customer experience is the heart of our business. Our entire organization consistently goes the extra mile to make sure our clients know we have their back. Being recognized by eLearning Industry for that effort is truly icing on the cake,” Mac Mirchandani, Vice President, Product.

The award winning Inquisiq LMS is the most sophisticated learning management software application platform for releasing, handling, and tracking any approach of training within your incorporated learning program. The cloud-based, mobile-responsive business service integrates social eLearning, class, OJT, and virtual learning within a state-of- the-art user interface, offering companies and training suppliers an easy to use platform to provide appealing user experiences.

ICS Learning Group, developed in 1998, is an ingenious service provider of SCORM-Compliant Learning Management Systems and customized …