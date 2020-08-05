Accused Twitter hacker’s first court appearance Zoombombed by Bitcoin pranksters

The first court hearing for the 17- year-old supposed “mastermind” of last month’s Twitter hack was interrupted Wednesday after pranksters interfered with the virtual procedures with profane, racist, and in one circumstances, adult, outbursts.

A defense attorney for Graham Ivan Clark, who is accused of getting into Twitter accounts of well-known CEOs and political leaders from Barack Obama to Elon Musk as part of a Bitcoin- taking plan, tried to argue for a decrease in Clark’s $725,000 bond, along with a partial reinstatement of Clark’s web gain access to.

But a Florida judge ended the hearing, which was held as a Zoom video call and did not need a password, less than 25 minutes in after numerous individuals loudly disrupted in what’s calledZoombombing



At first, the giants cut into the statement with clips of Middle Eastern music, and started messaging the chat with slang and racist epithets. Moments later on, somebody shared their screen to transmit a graphic sexual video from the website Pornhub.

The occurrence highlights the problem in practically prosecuting a criminal activity devoted practically, apparently by mainly teenage hackers, who took access to some 130 Twitter accounts, to take not just $117,000 worth of Bitcoin, however likewise “OG” usernames like @vampire.

It was maybe not …

