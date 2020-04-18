Accused killer allegedly stabbed neighbour then stayed overnight and killed her brother the next day

Chilling new particulars have emerged of the double homicide of a brother and sister over Easter.

The our bodies of Maree Collins, 66, and her brother Wayne Johnson, 62, had been discovered at Ms Collins’ unit in Victoria Park, Perth, on Easter Sunday.

Ms Collins’ neighbour Luke David Fawcett, 27, who lived next door to her has been charged with the murders.

Fawcett is accused of stabbing Ms Collins to demise earlier than staying in her condominium ingesting beers and then murdering her brother when he got here to search for her the next day.

Their lifeless our bodies had been found on Easter Monday by distraught members of the family.

Maree Collins, 66

Wayne Johnson, 62

It has now emerged that Fawcett had allegedly pushed to Bunnings in east Victoria Park on Saturday April Four to purchase a shovel.

The next day he allegedly drove to bushland in Mullalyup State Forest, 231km south of Perth, to construct a crude makeshift grave.

On Monday, April 6 he returned to Bunnings the place he allegedly purchased a knife, tarpaulin and gaffer tape.

On Saturday, April 11 Fawcett allegedly went to Ms Collins’ house armed with a Taser and knife and stabbed the avid churchgoer a number of instances.

She died at the scene and he allegedly wrapped her physique in tarpaulin earlier than ingesting beers.

Police will allege that Mr Johnson went to the unit to verify on his sister the next morning after members of the family couldn’t get into contact with her.

When he arrived, Fawcett allegedly stabbed him to demise.

Family members contacted WA police on Sunday at about 4.20pm after discovering Ms Collins.

It is alleged Fawcett purchased a shovel from Bunnings in East Victoria Park (pictured) per week earlier than Ms Collins was discovered useless

Police discovered her brother hours later whereas conducting a search of the property.

Neighbours described listening to screaming from the constructing round 20 minutes earlier than 15 police automobiles and two ambulances arrived.

Fawcett was arrested round 9am Monday in Perth’s CBD following after a 17-hour manhunt.

On Saturday the alleged killer confronted Northbridge Magistrates Court charged with homicide.

Magistrate Edward De Vries remanded Mr Fawcett in custody till he seems at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on April 29, when bail will likely be thought of.

He was not required to enter a plea in courtroom and was visibly upset and seemed to be in ache, together with his arm bandaged and in a sling.

His lawyer Simon Freitag requested Magistrate Edward De Vries if Fawcett might obtain medical consideration following surgical procedure on his shoulder.

Neighbours described listening to screaming coming from the prime of the Leonard Street condominium block (pictured) about 20 minutes earlier than emergency companies arrived

Flower tributes have since been positioned alongside the fence surrounding the constructing, often known as the Washington Garden flats

‘He mainly must see a nurse moderately quickly. Pain is one factor and I do know there are restrictions on ache medicine in custody,’ he stated, The West Australian stories.

‘He wants somebody to organise that shoulder as quickly as doable.’

Mr Freitag stated his consumer additionally wanted extra of an anti-anxiety medicine he had been given in hospital after being arrested.

Tributes have flown in on social media for Ms Collins, a lady of deep religion who was well-known in her group at Westpoint church.

‘Very unhappy and shocked at the sudden lack of our good friend and prayer group accomplice Maree Collins,’ Patricia Goh wrote.

‘A delicate, type, encouraging and loving individual. She loves the Lord and her brother heaps.

‘I bear in mind how she’ll typically come as much as me at the finish of our conferences to thank me for organising them, at all times with a phrase of encouragement.

Friends have paid tribute to Maree Collins on Facebook, describing her as a ‘loving caring girl’

‘Condolences to her household and we take consolation that she is with the Lord in heaven. We’ll miss you Maree.’

Sirro Nao has remembered the 66-year-old as ‘a heat pleasant loving caring girl’.

My coronary heart is saddened and shocked,’ she wrote.

‘I cant imagine it .. it is you my good friend Maree Collins.

‘I’ll miss you Maree and I’ll keep it up our recollections for the remainder of my life.

‘Words can not start to specific the ache.

‘I’m deeply sorry.’