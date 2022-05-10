Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expects Ukraine to be granted EU candidate status in June.

“We have taken a strong step on our way to the EU. Ukraine submitted the second part of the answers to the special questionnaire ․ The questionnaire should be completed by every country aspiring to become part of the EU. “It usually takes months, but we did it in a matter of weeks,” Zelensky said.

He added that he expects positive developments.

“I expect that in June we will receive a positive response to grant our country EU candidate status,” he said.

It should be noted that the second part of the questionnaire required for EU membership was submitted by Ukraine to the EU on May 9. The document states that Ukraine has harmonized its legislation with the European one. The answers to the second part of the questionnaire are 4,000 pages long, describing the state of Ukrainian legislation during the implementation of the EU Association Agreement over the last 8 years.