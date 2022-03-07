The summary data of the Armenian Stock Exchange for February 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021, show a noticeable increase in the volume of the trading market.

The volume of placement and repurchase auctions of government bonds at the Armenian Stock Exchange made 40 billion drams.

The total trading volume of the secondary market of the government bonds in February made more than 10.4bln AMD, registering 432% growth (more than 5 times) as compared to February 2021. 81 deals on state treasury bonds were concluded.

Compared to previous years, both market and trade volumes of corporate bonds have kept the growth dynamics. The market volume of corporate bonds in February amounted to more than 497.2 billion drams, which is 8.2% more than in the same period last year.

The volume of trade in corporate bonds increased by 57% as compared to February 2021, exceeding the threshold of 6.3 billion drams. 241 deals were concluded with corporate bonds.

The number of corporate bonds traded on the stock exchange has also increased compared to previous years, reaching 101.

The total volume of repo transactions amounted to 3.2 billion drams, which exceeds the corresponding index of February 2021 by 26%.

The trading volume of the shares also increased many times as compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 54 million drams. The market capitalization increased by 90% compared to the previous year, reaching 260.3 billion drams. 92 deals were concluded with shares.

AMX is the only stock exchange operating in Armenia, which is also the only shareholder of the Central Depository of Armenia. The mission of the AMX Group is to promote a favorable investment climate in Armenia by offering effective solutions and services, including securities trading, clearing, settlement, pension asset custody and registration.

