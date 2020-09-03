Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder No Screws, Bike Cup Holder, 360 Degree Rotating Bike Water Bottle Cage, Drink Holder for MTB Bike Stroller Motorcycle,2 Pack



Product Description

Accmor Bike Water Bottle Holder



Feature：

1. Durable : Made of plastic steel and high quality metal parts .

2. Works with a variety of drink bottles, coffee cups, water bottles, travel mugs and tumblers.

3. Holds water bottles during cycling. Designed to keep the bottles stable and safe, prevents cups from spilling or falling off.

4. Convenient for you to drink water when you are thirsty.

5. Adjustable clamp can be rotated 360 degrees, you can install it on angle you like.

6. Wide Application: Suitable for different equipments with tubes or

pole . Such as bicycles, MTB , strollers, scooters, motorcycles, trolleys and so on.

Product details:



Material: Plastic-steel

Clamp Stretching Range: 1.5-4.3cm /0.6-1.7inch

Suitable for Bottle Diameter: 6.4-8.4cm / 2.5-3.3inch

Weight: Approx. 135g

Package Includes: 2* bike water bottle holders

Tools

No tools needed

Tools included in the package

Tools included in the package

Tools included in the package

Tools included in the package

Universal

Fits most bottles, cups

Universal

Fits for most bicycles on the market

Fits any bike with pre-drilled holes

Fits any bike with pre-drilled holes

Material

Plastic-steel

Aluminum Alloy

Expanded size – This quick release bottle cage is made with advanced plastic steel, fits for most standard-sized water bottles. 2.5” – 3.3” bottle in diameter is perfect fit, and 27 oz is max holding weight.

Adjustable – Adjustable with rotating degree 360. Rotate the screws to make sure it can fit your pipe size.

No tool needed – The clamp of the bottle cage is designed for easy to installation and remove, no tool needed. Mounts in Seconds No Tools Required, can be mounter vertically as well as horizontally.We have attached extra anti-slip pad to make the clamp more stable.

Material – High quality of plastic steel and metal parts, very durable. Designed for keeping cups, cans and bottles.

Wide Application – A well-designed, inexpensive cup holder. You can place it virtually anywhere on your bike: handlebars, highway bars, engine guards, or other locations and it also fits most baby stroller, pushchair , bicycle, walker.