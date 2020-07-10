Acclaimed Vietnam Journalist Pham Doan Trang Quits Publishing House After Harassment

Outspoken Vietnamese journalist and author Pham Doan Trang has withdrawn from an unbiased publisher of books on politics due to intense harassment by police over her work and the abduction and abuse of colleagues, she told RFA on Friday.

The Liberal Publishing House was founded in Ho Chi Minh City in February 2019 by a band of dissidents who wanted to challenge to the authoritarian, one-party government’s get a handle on of the publishing industry. Later that year, the federal government launched a targeted campaign aimed at shutting down the publisher and also to intimidating its writers and associates.

As the main campaign, public security forces questioned at the very least 100 people across the country, and searched the homes of at least twelve, confiscating books on democracy and public policy printed by the publishing house, according to Amnesty International.

Police also began abducting, detaining, and abusing people associated with the publisher, said Trang, a spokesperson and prominent author at the Liberal Publishing House with many titles under her name.

“There are many reasons, but one important reason is because Liberal Publishing House’s members must endure much suffering,” she said.

“Someone told me that our struggle is like suicide,” she added. “We only publish books, but Vietnamese authorities call it a crime and have directly confronted us, using force and causing much damage.”

Whenever authorities have arrested and beaten the publishing house members, they’ve been seriously injured, she said, citing the case of Phung Thuy, who was abducted and beaten by authorities in early May and is now very nearly physically disabled.

“He cannot move his hands or foot, and he shows signs of kidney failure and stomach bleeding,” she said.

His case was the focus of an appeal by London-based Amnesty International on May 14 to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

‘More and much more violence’

Trang wrote on her behalf Facebook account that police have been harassing her for the past year, increasing their repression in September 2019 through this February, once they paused for the COVID-19 pandemic, but later resumed their activities with ferocity.

“They arrested and tortured a shipper who delivered books published by Liberal Publishing House in Saigon on May 8,” she wrote, referring to Phung Thuy. “Since then, all members of LPH have been hunted down and abducted by police.”

Amid a spate of arrests and abuse of independent journalists this year in Vietnam, Trang told RFA in May that toleration of dissent was deteriorating and prone to get worse in the run-up to the ruling party congress next January.

“Freedom has always been restricted, but nowadays it seems to be narrower and there’s more and more violence,” she said at that time. “From now until the party congress, the scope of freedom can be tightened more and more, and the suppression will increase.”

Trang, who released a well-regarded book Politics for Everyone under LPH, was awarded the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2019 Press Freedom Prize. She founded the web legal magazine Luat Khoa and edits another web-based rights journal called thevietnamese.

In June, the Geneva-based International Publishers Association (IPA) awarded the Liberal Publishing House the 2020 Prix Voltaire honoring exceptional courage in upholding the freedom to write and in enabling the others to exercise the right to freedom of expression. The award has a cash prize of 10,000 Swiss francs (U.S. $10,650).

“The work of Liberal Publishing House in Vietnam as guerilla publishers, making books available in a climate of intimidation and risk for their own personal safety is nothing short of inspirational,” said Kristenn Einarsson, chair of the IPA’s Freedom to Publish Committee, in a statement at that time.

Reported by RFA’s Vietnamese Service. Translated by Huy Le. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.