On May 17, at 07:04, the National Crisis Management Center received an alarm that an accident had taken place near the “Tashir” shopping center in Yerevan, the car had hit a tree. There is a blocked citizen.

The rescue team of the special rescue center of the Rescue Forces Department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

It turned out that the “BMW 750” car came out of the road and collided with a tree. The driver died on the spot.

The rescuers cut off the power to the car, closed the valve of the gas cylinder, took out the driver’s body and brought it to the ambulance.



