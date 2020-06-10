Accessorize and Monsoon fall into administration

Monsoon Accessorize, the corporate that owns the 2 clothes and equipment manufacturers of the identical names, has fallen into administration.

The firm introduced it might be closing 35 outlets, placing 545 jobs in danger.

While Monsoon Accessorize is known to have been turning a revenue earlier than the coronavirus pandemic hit, the nationwide lockdown has left proprietor Peter Simon unable to maintain paying lease on the excessive road chains’ mixed 230 UK shops.

However, Simon has revealed plans to purchase again the corporate after submitting for administration, studies Drapers, in deal that may see him stump up a money injection of as much as £15m.

More to observe…