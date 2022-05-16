The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia announces the acceptance of applications for voluntary attestation of teachers of general education institutions from May 16 to June 7, 2022.

In 2022, the certification will be implemented in grades 5-12 for teachers who teach all subjects.

Regardless of the number of subjects taught, the teacher can apply for attestation in only one subject of his / her choice.

To participate in the certification, teachers must submit applications by June 7, 18:00, in the “Education Management Information System” electronic register: matyan.emis.am.

It will not be possible to submit an application after the expiration of the deadline mentioned in the announcement, as the possibility of marking in the electronic system will be closed.

Teachers teaching “Mother Tongue”, “Armenian Language”, “Literature” և “Armenian Literature” subjects will be certified only in the subject “Armenian Language”, teachers teaching “Mother Tongue (Kurdish)” և “Mother Tongue – Literature (Kurdish)” subjects only There will be one test for teachers of “Mother Tongue (Kurdish)” and one course for teachers of “Armenian History” and “World History”, including both subjects. “Algebra” և “Geometry” subjects will be included in one test.

“Mother Tongue”, “Armenian Language”, “Armenian History”, “World History”, “Mathematics”, “Algebra” և “Geometry”, “Natural Science”, “Homeland Studies”, “Physics” taught in grades 5-12 “Chemistry”, “Biology”, “Geography”, “Russian language”, “English”, “French”, “German”, “History of the Armenian Church”, “Informatics”, “Sociology”, “Assyrian language”, “Yezidi” The certification of teachers of “Mother tongue (Kurdish)” subjects will be carried out by the method of testing by the Assessment-Testing Center.

“Natural Science” ուսուցիչ Teachers teaching “Homeland Studies” must choose a subject appropriate to their higher education qualification for certification.

Certification of teachers teaching “Pre-military training”, “Physical Culture”, “Music”, “Fine Arts”, “Technology” will be carried out in a non-test manner, including practical work, open-ended questions.

The attestation in the subject of “Physical Culture” will be organized by the “State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports of Armenia” Foundation, in the subjects of “Music”, “Fine Arts”, “Technology” by the “Armenian State Pedagogical University after Kh. Abovyan”, and in the subject “Basic Military Training”. “Shirak M. Nalbandyan State University “Foundation.

The certification of teachers teaching “Armenian History” և “World History” subjects can be done by non-test method of their choice, including practical work, open-ended questions. The attestation in this case will be carried out by a commission consisting of field specialists: Kh. Abovyan Armenian State Pedagogical University.

A teacher who teaches subjects with a school component guaranteed by the Ministry in an educational institution may be attested by one of the subjects in the field in the attestation list of his / her choice.

Required documents:

When submitting an attestation application, the following information is required:

teacher’s name, surname, patronymic, Location of the educational institution (region, region), the subject from which you are going to be certified, Identity card serial number, Teacher’s e-mail address, telephone number.

For details on filling out the application, see the attached guide

The process will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the RA Government Resolution No. 596-N of April 28, 2022 “On approval of the teacher’s rate as a result of voluntary attestation of teachers as a result of voluntary attestation, allocation of a supplement to it, voluntary attestation commission”.