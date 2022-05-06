According to the decision of the annual general meeting of ACBA Bank, the shareholders of the bank were paid a dividend of more than 3.3 billion drams from the profit generated in 2021.

In 2021, ACBA Bank made a public offering of 500,000 shares in Armenia, totaling 7.5 billion drams. Acba Bank has about 5,200 shareholders since its initial public offering (IPO).

To buy ACBA Bank shares, you need to approach any branch of the bank or other brokerage firms.

You can find out more at invest.acba.am website.

The shares of ACBA Bank are listed on the most important platform A of the Armenian Stock Exchange. Akba is represented in all regions of Armenia, has 63 branches and is considered one of the largest employers in the country’s financial system.

The bank is controlled by the Central Bank of Armenia.