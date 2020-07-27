Acasis USB3.0 2.5" Portable External Hard Drive 250GB Hard Drive for Desktop Laptop HDD (250GB, Black)



Price: $24.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 18:05:36 UTC – Details)

Features:

Our disk connected to the computer shows the use of Chinese interface, which does not affect the use of buyers, you can copy files.

Pay attention to desktop computers



If the buyer uses a desktop, the desktop must be used by the interface behind the host, and the front interface is underpowered.The interface in front of the desktop can cause a lot of noise, which can’t be used.

Pay attention to How to Use Laptop Apple(mac) System?



1. First, input the disk tool (with its own software) (2) find a single mobile hard disk. (3) Then look at the right click erase – format DOS (FAT) – the bottom erase, Click to confirm the erase can be (if there is a card, can not access the Internet, laptop plug in power use, because the power supply is insufficient)

Plug and Play



Without software to install, just plug it in and go,



the portable hard drive is ready to use immediately.



Simply attach the USB cable to your computer and you’re ready to start sending files.

Ultra-fast Data Transfers



Works with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 to deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds.

Support system:



98SE, ME, 2000, Vista, WIN7,WIN8,win10,



About Capacity:



Hard disk vendors are using decimal arithmetic: 1MB = 1000KB, 1G = 1000MB calculated

But the operating system is using binary arithmetic: 1MB = 1024KB, 1GB = 1024MB.

So there are some differences between display capacity and nominal capacity of hard disk products.

However, this is allowed to exist. Please do not doubt his authenticity.

About capacity:



500GB=approximately 465GB



80GB=approximately 74GB



120GB=approximately 111GB



160GB=approximately 149GB



250GB=approximately 232GB



320GB=approximately 298GB