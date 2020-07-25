AC1200 Outdoor WiFi Long Range Extender Signal Booster in 4 High Gain Antennas, WAVLINK-WN572HG3 Dual Band 2.4+5G 1200Mbps 802.11AC PoE Access Point (AP)/Router/Wireless Repeater Internet Amplifier



THE NEXT GENERATION OF WI-FI, LEADING 802.11AC STANDARD

Comes with next generation 802.11AC Wi-Fi technology, the extender operates on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz up to 1200 Mbps. It lets you keep more devices connected at the same time with the dual bands.

Strong Power for Multiple Applications:

Option 1: Use “Access Point (AP)” mode for outdoor use

Designed for outside long distance wireless network. You should first select a most suitable mode “Access Point” (not “Repeater”) to set up, then use a max 60 meters cat. 6A ethernet cable to connect the PoE converter and this AP unit.

Option 2: Use “Repeater” mode for indoor use

First, pls use your mobile (can get a 3-bar WiFi signal of your router) to find a Best Location for Optimal Coverage, then select the mode “Repeater” to set up.

This item was mostly used as “Access Point” or “Repeater”, but NOT “router”. Honestly speaking, it’s not profitable to spend much money for a “router” in Weakened function.

To enjoy a fluent and high speed continuously at networking, you are kindly required resetting the power cycle to clear data after one-week use, then get it back working again.

Pls note – 1.This AP or repeater is suitable used for the same horizontal direction, not vertical direction (Only Mesh can work for vertical direction). And, its default IP can’t be changed by anybody;

2. Max speed is 1200Mbps and Max coverage is 500m, but the actual speed and coverage is depending on your actual WiFi signal situation.

If relevant – It can’t power up, work or hold connection, pls first RESTORE all the factory settings and try again. Still not work? Then contact us to upload the latest firmware.

To use this item better, pls download Technical Specification (FCC, CE, User Manual, Safety Info, Installation Manual, Spec Sheet) at bottom by yourself.

✅【4 x 7dBi Detachable Omni Directional Antennas.】- Higher antenna gain extensively strengthens Wi-Fi signal and expands wider coverage in the open air, stability technology automatically avoids channel conflicts using its channel selection feature, meet outdoor long range coverage wireless network requirement, cover hard-to-reach dead zones.

✅【Power Over Ethernet】- Integrated Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, allowing it to be installed in areas where power outlet is not available by combing your power and network data connection into a single RJ-45 cable; (Multi Operation Modes) – Support Access Point AP, Repeater and Router mode; (1000Mbps Gigabit WAN Port) – Support 10/100/1000Mbps speeds, 10x faster than a standard Ethernet port.

✅【Design for Harsh Outdoor Environment】- IP65-rated weatherproof & heat-resistant case that ensures continued operation on harsh outdoor environments or in climates of extreme cold, heat or continuous moisture, withstanding broad ranges of humidity and temperature (-30°C~70°C) (-22°F~158°F); 15KV ESD, 4KV lightning protection, ensure stable connection in harsh outdoor conditions.

✅【AC Performance Upgraded Version】- The next generation of Wi-Fi, complies with IEEE 802 11 ac/a/b/g/n standards, Dual-Band maximum speed up to max 1200Mbps, it is an upgraded version of AC600 (600Mbps); It lets you keep more devices connected at the same time with the dual bands, which is a superior choice for seamless HD streaming, online gaming and other bandwidth-intensive tasks.