AC Power Cord Cable Compatible Xbox One S, Xbox One X Game Console, Sony PS4 PS3 PS2 Playstation 4 Slim, PSP, PSV Supply Plug Replacement

Jasyson
Safe & Reliable

Make up of High Quality PVC Material and UL Listed

Good Conductivity and Stable Transmission

Soft & Flexible

Resistant to Wear and Tear

Resistant to Bend

Withstand High Temperatures

[UL Listed] 2-slot Non-polarization Power Cord:

Compatible With:

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Sony PS2 PS3 PS4(Slim Edition)

Sony PSP 1000 2000 3000

PSVITA 1000 2000

【CompatiIbility】 Non Polarized High Quality 18 AWG 2 Prong Figure 8 Power Cord ( IEC320 C7 to NEMA 1-15P ), Power Cord Replacement for: Game Console, Printer, Sound Bar, Speaker System, iRobot Roomba and Other Devices Requiring 2 Slot Power cord.
【Power Cord Type】 2-Slot, 18 AWG x 2C, 250V 10A. [Length] 6 FT.
【Certification】 UL Certified: E365821. Over Heat, Over Current, Over Voltage and Short Circuit Protection, Giving You Much More Safety Guarantee While Using It.
【Warranty】 30 Days Money Refund, 12 Mouths Free Replacement. If You Have Any Problems About Product, Please Contact Us First, We Will Try Our Best to Solve Your Problems.

