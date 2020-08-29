AC 1200 Mbps WiFi Range Extender Signal Booster, TaoQi Dual Band 2.4G and 5G WiFi Repeater

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $44.99
(as of Aug 29,2020 01:11:29 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Home Wifi Signal Extender AC 1200Mbps

Home Wifi ExtenderHome Wifi Extender

Home Wifi Signal Extender AC 1200Mbps. Fast Speed, 5G Selected.

AC 1200MbpsAC 1200Mbps

The Two powerful antennas deliver rapid, blazing-fast dual band AC 1200 Mbps Wi-Fi across your home for 4K streaming and gaming in any room.

Function DetailsFunction Details

Easy Setup

With Wireless AC technology, this extender creates stronger, blazing-fast connections in rooms with weak Wi-Fi

Easy Setup

Easy SetupEasy Setup

Easy Setup

Easy to set up. Only three steps to complete the setup.

Where to Place the Wi-Fi Signal Booster

PlacementPlacement

Please Do Not Put The Extender Too Close to Your Router, Please Also Do Not Put Your Extender Too Far Away From Your Router.

If Too Close to The Router, It Will Be Hard to Extending Wifi Signals; If Too Far Away From The Router, Will Be Hard to Receive The Signals.

The Best Place to Put The Extender to is In The Middle Between The Router and The Place you Need to Extend The Wifi Signal.

Fast Speed, 5G Selected
Stable Signal, Dual Band
100m Relay Distance, Long Range Coverage, Wall Through
Excellent Heat Dissipation, Durable Quality
Simple Operate, Easy to Home Use

Post Views: 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR