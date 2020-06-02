‘Abuse of power’: global outrage grows after death of George Floyd | George Floyd

The EU’s prime diplomat has described the death of George Floyd as an “abuse of power”, including his voice to rising worldwide unease across the US killing in addition to Washington’s subsequent violent crackdown towards protesters.

“We here in Europe, like the people of the US, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd and I think that also societies must remain vigilant against the excess of use of force,” mentioned Josep Borrell, the European physique’s international coverage chief.

“This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced as we combat [it] in the States and everywhere. We support the right to peaceful protest and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind and, for sure, we call for a de-escalation of tensions,” mentioned Borrell, who was beforehand Spain’s international minister.

Borrell’s remarks in Brussels had been some of essentially the most forthright to date to come back out of the 27-nation bloc. However, they got here the identical day because the UK mentioned folks needs to be “allowed to protest peacefully”, whereas Germany and Australia introduced they had been wanting into assaults on the media at US demonstrations.

World outrage has grown on the destiny suffered by Floyd, whose coronary heart stopped on 25 May as a police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes, in keeping with a medical expert. Demonstrations within the US throughout the previous week have resonated around the globe, with solidarity protests held in different nations.

The main United Nations human rights official mentioned on Tuesday that the US protests underscored police violence at a time when the coronavirus was already having a “devastating impact” on ethnic minorities worldwide.

“This virus is exposing endemic inequalities that have too long been ignored. In the United States, protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd are highlighting not only police violence against people of colour, but also inequalities in health, education, employment and endemic racial discrimination,” Michelle Bachelet mentioned.

Protesters shout slogans and maintain up placards throughout a rally in Sydney on Tuesday towards the deaths of members of the Aboriginal group in Australia and of George Floyd within the US. Photograph: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Governments around the globe additionally expressed concern over a heavy-handed police response to protests. In Washington DC on Tuesday, officers, together with members of the army police used teargas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs to ward off peaceable demonstrators as Donald Trump addressed the press exterior the White House.

In the UK, a spokesman for the prime minister, Boris Johnson, mentioned: “The violence which we’re seeing is clearly very alarming … people must be allowed to protest peacefully.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s authorities warned that journalists within the US needs to be protected and have the ability to do their jobs. The assertion got here after a correspondent for the nation’s public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, mentioned he was shot at live on air whereas reporting in Minneapolis, the town through which Floyd was killed.

German’s international minister, Heiko Maas, mentioned his authorities would query US authorities on that particular case “to find out the exact circumstances”.

“Democratic countries must apply the highest standards in protecting press freedom. In this context, all violence must not only be criticised by also prosecuted and clarified so that journalists can be effectively protected while carrying out their work,” Maas advised reporters.

An Australia cameraman was additionally apparently assaulted in Washington, main Canberra to say it had requested its embassy within the US to method authorities with questions.

“I want to get further advice on how we would go about registering Australia’s strong concerns with the responsible local authorities in Washington,” the Australian international minister, Marise Payne, advised the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

On Tuesday night in Sydney, lots of of folks marched by the town, chanting “black lives matter” and protesting towards the killing of Floyd within the US but additionally Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia.

Protesters chanted “I can’t breathe” and “justice today, for David Dungay” – the 26-year-old Aboriginal man who mentioned “I can’t breathe” 12 instances earlier than he died in 2015 whereas being restrained by jail guards.

His household mentioned they’d been traumatised anew by the footage of the death of Floyd, who used those self same phrases whereas beneath restraint.

In France, protests had been scheduled for Tuesday night in Paris following calls from the household of a French black man who died shortly after he was arrested by police in 2016. A separate protest was additionally deliberate in The Hague, Netherlands.

Agencies contributed to this report