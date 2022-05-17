As a result of large-scale investigative-judicial actions in the criminal case on abuses registered in “Hayantar” SNCO by the special assignments of the RA Investigative Committee, the circumstances of abuse of official position by the director of the SNCO were revealed, based on a combination of sufficient evidence obtained in the criminal case. The latter was charged with Part 2 of Article 308 of the RA Criminal Code.

In particular, it turned out that on August 17, 2007, three citizens signed 10-year lease agreements with Hayantar SNCO, according to which the latter was handed over to the Tsakhkadzor Forest State of the Hrazdan Forestry Branch for temporary use in order to organize a recreation area. A certain area from the polling station with an annual rent of 240,000 AMD.

In the local time after the signing of the contracts, the mentioned citizens did not make the payments in accordance with the established procedure, in connection with which “Hayantar” SNCO filed a civil lawsuit in court in 2014, demanding to confiscate the rents and fines. The lawsuits were upheld by the courts, and decisions were made to confiscate a total of AMD 34,114,551. However, the director of “Hayantar” SNCO, being an official holding permanent organizational-managerial functions in a state body, as well as a member of the “Armenian Revolutionary Federation” party, using his official position against the interests of the service, is in the group interests of being a member of the same party. did not sign the letters on sending the judicial acts for execution, then regularly gave an oral instruction to the employee of the SNCO not to send the above-mentioned judicial acts into execution.

About two years later, instead of submitting the court acts on confiscation of AMD 34,114,551 in favor of the state, the director of the SNCO, without any grounds, abusing his official position, by order No. 76 of December 15, 2016, as damages to tenants for non-use of land Compensation, completely canceled the amount of rent and penalty defined by the above-mentioned lease agreements, as a result of which significant damage was caused to the legitimate interests of the state: “ArmForest” SNCO was discredited, its normal activity was disrupted The state, represented by “Hayantar” SNCO, was deprived of the opportunity to deposit 34,114,551 AMD in the state budget.

The investigation is underway.