Abu Dhabi’s Etihad makes first known flight to Israel, carrying Palestinian aid – Middle East Monitor

An Etihad Airways aircraft flew from the United Arab Emirates to Israel on Tuesday to provide coronavirus products to the Palestinians, a spokesperson for the Abu Dhabi airline company stated, noting the first known flight by a UAE provider to Israel.

Israel does not have polite relationships with any one of the 6 Gulf Arab nations, as well as there are no business trips in between them.

However, shared worries over Iran’s impact in the area have actually led to a distinct thaw in connections in between Israel as well as the Arab Gulf in recent times.

That thaw has actually been come with by a mild leisure of rigid flight guidelines. In 2018, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace for the first time on a business flight to Israel– an Air India course in between New Delhi as well as Tel Aviv.

“Etihad Airways operated a dedicated humanitarian cargo flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv on May 19 to provide medical supplies to the Palestinians,” an Etihad spokesperson stated, including that there were no travelers aboard.

Video revealed staff at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport unloading heaps of cardboard boxes with huge banners over them checking out: “UAE AID: for Palestine to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

The United Nations collaborated a 14- tonne delivery of “urgent medical supplies” from the UAE to aid suppress the spread of COVID-19 in the Palestinian regions, according to a declaration from the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO).

“The aid includes personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment. Most notably, it includes 10 ventilators that are acutely needed,” the declaration included.

It was not instantly clear whether the 14 tonnes of aid were carried on the Tuesday Etihad freightflight Etihad was not stated in the UNSCO declaration.

Palestinian authorities in the Israeli- inhabited West Bank had no prompt remark. Health authorities in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Islamist team Hamas, stated they had no expertise of any type of aid delivery for Gaza from Abu Dhabi.

