Abu Dhabi State Fund Said to Be in Talks to Invest $1 Billion in Jio

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to make investments about $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,576 crores) in Reliance Industries’ digital unit Jio platforms, three sources mentioned on Thursday. Jio Platforms, which homes music and film apps in addition to Reliance’s telecoms enterprise Jio Infocomm, has secured a large $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,762 crores) from traders together with Facebook inside a month.

Reliance didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

“Clearly Jio’s platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world’s largest marketplaces,” Mubadala mentioned in an e-mail to Reuters.

