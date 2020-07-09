‘Absolutely’ Will Cut Police Funding, Says Some Cops Have ‘Become The Enemy’

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has drawn a line in the sand with law enforcement, saying “yes, absolutely” he’ll divert funds from police because some have “become the enemy.”

Biden made the comments in an interview with Ady Barkan for a Now This exclusive.

“To make [Black Lives Matter], we must redirect money away from police departments in to mental healthcare, affordable housing, good jobs [and] restorative justice,” Barkan tweeted. “I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach.”

Biden’s answer references police departments that use military surplus equipment in working with dangerous situations.

Joe Biden says police have “BECOME THE ENEMY” and calls for CUTTING police funding: “Yes, absolutely!” pic.twitter.com/hV9KyuqhiX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 8, 2020

Defund the Police

Though nuanced with his response in targeting military-grade quantities of police protection, Biden’s startling response shows the lines separating him and anti-police extremists in his party no longer exist.

“Surplus military equipment for law enforcement, they don’t need that!” Biden exclaims. “The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it’s like the military invading.”

“They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy,” he continued. “They’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

The reporter then cuts Biden off and asks: “Do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?”

Biden replies, “Yes, absolutely!”

Echoing the Extremists

Biden’s sentiments echo those of the Squad who’ve called police departments a “cancer,” or have required law enforcement and prisons to be ‘abandoned.’

Just 1 day earlier, Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) introduced legislation brought forth with a group wanting to do away with police, prisons, and any kind of punishment for lawbreakers.

Following his call to defund the authorities, Biden then tackled prisons.

“One of the things we also need to be doing,” the former Vice President insisted, “is fundamentally changing the way … we deal with our prison system.”

“It should be a rehabilitation system, not a punishment system.”

Bear in mind, that he made these comments in the wake of rioting, looting, and tragic murders taking place around the world because criminals feel emboldened with no repercussions for their actions.

Biden clearly is adapting position previously only held but party extremists. This can be your new norm in the Democrat party.