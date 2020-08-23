‘Absolutely exceptional’ – Klopp impressed with Liverpool’s pre-season win over Stuttgart

The Reds employer liked what he saw from his side as they declaring a persuading success in Austria

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp explained his side’s objectives in a 3- 0 friendly win over Bundesliga club Stuttgart as “absolutely exceptional”.

In the Reds initially struck out of pre- season, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Rhian Brewster all got their names on the scoresheet inAustria

Firmino opened the scoring for Liverpool prior to declaring the help for Keita’s objective with Brewster then finishing up the success with a close- variety surface in the 68th minute.

For a pre- season match in damp weather condition, Klopp liked what he saw from his side as they started their long journey to protect the Premier League title.

“How we made the goals, I would say that was absolutely exceptional,” Klopp informed Liverpoolfc.com.

“Obviously Taki [Takumi Minamino] remains in respectable shape, Kostas [Tsimikas] revealed some great glances of his skill. We understand we have great kids here which looked well.How I stated, they needed to work today which’s what they did, so I’m fine with the efficiency.

“I’m really pleased, really pleased. It was an incredibly extreme session for us today due to the fact that the weather condition, wow, it drizzled like insane, the pitch was truly hard– you might see the water was still on the pitch. That makes football video games constantly difficult.

“Good …