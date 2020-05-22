‘Absolutely amazing’: space junk delivers light show across the sky in south-east Australia | Australia news

Debris from what’s believed to be a Russian rocket re-entering Earth’s environment has delivered a light show across the sky in elements of Victoria on Friday night.

Victorians reported seeing a meteor-like streak in the early evening sky in Rochester, Kyneton, Echuca and Cashmore on Friday evening, Melbourne time.

“Absolutely amazing,” one consumer stated on the Victorian Storm Chasers Facebook page.

“It definitely looks like space junk coming in. The way it is burning off,” one other stated.

One particular person on Twitter reported it lasted for round 20 seconds.

(@AndSnore) Spotted from our again yard in #Newham went for about 20 seconds pic.twitter.com/B6wpMW8oMA



The light show was not a capturing star, or a meteor, however a rocket returning to Earth, the Astronomical Society of Victoria vice-president, Perry Vlahos, informed Guardian Australia.

“The fact it was slow moving and at a shallow angle, and an amount of disintegration was occurring, gave it away it was not an alien spacecraft, a meteor or comet,” he stated.

“It’s a late-stage Russian rocket that put up a satellite about 5.30 our time this afternoon. So that spent rocket stage has re-entered the atmosphere.”

The Soyuz-2-1b rocket launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on Friday morning carrying a satellite tv for pc designed to offer discover to Russia of missile assaults.

The particles burned up on re-entry and none of it might have hit the floor, Vlahos stated.