The draft amendments to the law “On Provision of Activities, Services and Social Guarantees of Officials” authored by the deputies of the “Civil Contract” faction Vladimir Vardanyan, Arthur Davtyan and the government were to be reported by the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Davit Khachatryan at the NA plenary sitting today, but when the NA Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan read his name, there was no response.

“Where is Davit Khachatryan?” Rubinyan asked, looking at the secretariat.

It should be noted that before the discussion of this issue, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Ara Khzmalyan was absent during the discussion of the draft amendments to the Law on the RA Flag, on which occasion Rubinyan said ․ “This is not good. I ask the secretariat to follow up so that our partners arrive on time. “

SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan entered the hall a little late and without taking off his coat, immediately approached the tribune with a folder. “I suggest you take off your coat and approach the tribune,” Rubinyan suggested, and Badasyan apologized for waiting.

Later, Deputy Minister Davit Khachatryan introduced himself and apologized for being late, saying that he was in the government.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TENuSToj2XA:

Luiza SUKIASYAN