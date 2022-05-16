The absence of the Putin-Pashinyan meeting is an indicator of the absence of a real Armenian-Russian allied agenda, referring to the agenda of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Russia, wrote RPA Supreme Body member Eduard Sharmazanov.

“Either Nicole has become ‘gone’ or she has decided to change the external vector.

In both cases, Armenia does not win.

“Therefore, we must fight against the anti-state capitulating regime with greater vigor than tomorrow,” Eduard Sharmazanov wrote.