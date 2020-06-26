Abseiling window repairers on 10-storey building ‘have their ropes CUT’ in South Melbourne

Two window repairers were moments far from plummeting ten-storeys after a couple cut their ropes seconds before they certainly were set to abseil down an apartment building.

It was merely a last-second always check before stepping over the edge that saved the pair from catastrophic injuries.

The shocking incident in South Melbourne on Friday is now being investigated by police, Karen, the mother of just one of the abseilers said.

Two window repairers are lucky to be alive after some body cut their ropes moments before they certainly were set to abseil down a ten-storey apartment building in south Melbourne (stock image)

‘They would’ve been quadriplegics,’ she told 3AW radio.

‘All the units had been warned there will be guys carrying out work on the windows.

‘They were re-corking them.

‘My son viewed just before that he jumped and a couple that they had seen standing on the balcony had cut most of their ropes.’

Karen said her son Bryce and his partner Carlos spoke to the couple just moments before they certainly were set to step on the edge.

‘They got a look at them. It was an Asian lady and her partner and my son tried to communicate that the ropes would only be there for some minutes.

‘But they completely ignored them and as Bryce threw his ropes over and looked down that he saw Carlos’s ropes were cut.

‘I’m still shaken up because I can’t believe someone could possibly be so ridiculously stupid.’

Karen believes the couple live at the residential apartment building and said police took a statement from her son.

Daily Mail Australia have contacted Victoria Police for further information surrounding the incident.