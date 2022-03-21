About 80 square meters of the house collapsed on Arin Berd Street. is there a victim? Morning:

On March 21, at 07:47, the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that an explosion had taken place at 140/1 4th Alley, Arin Berd Street, Yerevan.

Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachment of the Yerjan city rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.



It turned out that about 80 square meters of the house (150 square meters in total) had collapsed.

As a result of the search carried out by the rescuers, a resident A. was found in the ruins. The body of HA (born in 2003).

The rescuers brought the body of the citizen to the car transporting the body.

Information և Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations