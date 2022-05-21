The “Meeting in Elementary School” program report was organized by the “Yerjan im Ser” foundation, organized by the National Center for Educational Development and Innovation of the KGMSN.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Zhanna Andreasyan, representatives of 75 schools in Yerevan and 75 regions of Armenia, which participated in the CDD program.

Janna Andreasyan thanked the schools և teachers մասնակից participating in the program “The SAC initiative would not have been possible if you had not been able to develop children’s reading skills and reproduce what they read by experimenting with new methods. Time goes by fast, information reaches a lot, so the school has to find new and effective ways to work with your children. “It is difficult and responsible to enter the program under test, to become a leader for other educators,” said the Deputy Minister, thanking the teachers for their courage, initiative and efforts.

“You see the appreciation of your work first of all in your children, whose every text they read քն the results recorded are extremely inspiring.” “When the work is done to register high-quality new results, believe me, it inspires us on the way to the most significant changes in the content of general education,” said Zhanna Andreasyan.

According to him, the new standards of general education being tested in Tavush will soon enter all schools, which, according to the deputy minister, is a difficult but effective process due to new methods and tools.

“You are our supporters and helpers in that process, or vice versa, we are your helpers, because in reality you make those changes, without you we can not make them happen. I assure you that we have enough determination to implement these changes, to provide the best education for our children. “And it is possible, because they are taught by teachers like you, the schools are managed by principals like you,” the deputy minister stressed, addressing those present.

Zhanna Andreasyan assured that the ministry will encourage the schools and teachers who have participated in such initiatives with other tools, greatly appreciating that work.

The goals of the “Reading in Elementary School” program are to improve the quality of reading in primary school students, to develop and develop reading and language literacy skills, to improve the efficiency of mastering all general education subjects by improving the quality of reading and speech culture.

During the implementation of the program, first the schools were registered and the selection was made on a voluntary basis, in a small group. In order to effectively organize the work, a small group of 5 schools was formed, then memorandums of cooperation were signed. A training course was conducted for the professional teams, and in the 2nd grades, a preliminary test of the reading technique was carried out according to the given toolkit. Criteria for reading speed, fluency, accuracy, comprehension and expressiveness were defined as criteria. By creating common methodological units, team work, rapid exchange of experience, as well as joint discussion and analysis of work results were carried out.

At the report meeting of the project, the teachers presented the successes and difficulties of the project, as well as made various suggestions. The success of the program was mentioned by the teachers as the improvement of the quality of reading, the increase of the competition, the strengthening of the connection with the library, the discussion of the books, the group work, as well as the cooperation with the parents and other schools. As the main difficulties, they pointed out the issues of student concentration և class density. Teachers highlighted the need to implement the program continuously և in high school։.

Project managers presented the results of data analysis, monitoring and external evaluation. The schools that passed the external evaluation were awarded letters of thanks by the SACC for effective participation in the program.