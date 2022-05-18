“The privacy regime extends to the study stage, that is, to the cases when the study is not finished yet. There are about 300 of them in our proceedings at the moment, “said RA Deputy Prosecutor General Srbuhi Galyan at the sitting of the NA Committee on State and Legal Affairs, referring to the issue of how many cases related to confiscation of property of illegal origin are being investigated.

“As for the completed studies, their number is twenty. In eight cases, lawsuits have already been submitted to the court, proceedings have been accepted. This means that the names and details of the cases are available to the public. They will be posted on relevant websites, and the sessions will be public. In the case of 20 lawsuits, the courts have applied preliminary measures to secure the lawsuits, ie the property of those persons is blocked. “The names of many of them have been circulated in the press,” said Srbuhi Galyan.

He added that according to their forecasts, more than twenty lawsuits will be submitted to the courts in the coming months. “At the same time, we are working on reconciliation agreements. We have ongoing negotiations on some cases. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN