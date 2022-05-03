«Homeland» Party: of the political council member Arsen Babayanin the telegram post The police illegally arrested about 30 members of the “Homeland” party by using disproportionate force, grossly violating the constitutional right of people to peaceful assembly. Among them are Khachik Galstyan, Sos Hakobyan, Babken Harutyunyan, Vardan Minasyan, Azat Zakaryan.

