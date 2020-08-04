About 260 Gwinnett teachers not at work because of positive COVID-19 test or contact with infected individual | News

More than 250 Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers were not at back at schools recently after they informed district authorities that they had actually checked positive for the COVID-19 unique coronavirus illness or had actually remained in contact with somebody who has it.
District spokesperson Sloan Roach stated there had actually been 260 teachers, as of last Thursday, who needed to be left out from work because they had a COVID-19 test that showed up positive or because of contact with somebody who checkedpositive Teachers were anticipated to go back to work last Wednesday to get ready for the start of the brand-new academic year.
“Through tracing, we know that the majority of these cases are the result of community spread, meaning we have people who have called in to report who have not been at school or work,” Roach stated. “Given the number of COVID cases in Gwinnett we would expect to see positives among our employees based on the community spread in our county.”
The number of teachers who are out is anticipated to alter, Roach stated. That will be because of brand-new cases being reported along with some teachers having the ability to go back to work.
As of Monday afternoon, Gwinnett had actually seen 4,030 brand-new reports of validated cases of …