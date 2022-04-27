The implementation of the observance of the requirements of the environmental legislation on the purposeful and effective use of the fertile soil layer and the observance of the environmental legislation is always in the center of attention of the Nature Protection Subsoil Inspection Body.

As a result of another large-scale control measure, 3 cases of shifting the fertile layer of soil were discovered in the section of Arzni-Charentsavan communities of the Sean-Yerjan highway without the relevant documents.

Administrative fines in the total amount of 150,000 AMD were imposed on the detected cases.

About 24 square meters illegally transported by trucks. The land was handed over to the communities.

The events continue.

Nature Protection և Subsoil Inspection Body