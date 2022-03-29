Various state bodies in Artsakh are carrying out their work to resolve the issues arising from the situation, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan stated.

He noted that he had visited Khramort community, kept in touch with the heads of district administrations and plenipotentiary ministers, and given relevant instructions.

“First, after organizing the evacuation of the residents of Khramort and Parukh (about 200 children, women and the elderly), I instructed the Ministry of Social Development and Migration to quickly assess the needs of the evacuated families and provide basic assistance. A certain amount of support has already been provided in the form of food; we will use additional support in the near future.

In cooperation with the Government, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) provides assistance, including financial assistance, and, if necessary, the Government will provide financial assistance to displaced persons to overcome their acute problems.

Based on the results of the needs assessment, the authorized bodies are instructed to provide temporary shelters to the needy families evacuated from Khramort and Parukh until the situation is resolved and they are returned to their homes. Work is underway to properly organize the education of displaced children.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is taking measures to protect animals and provide fodder,” Beglaryan said.

The Artsakh State Minister informed that a number of works have been done and are being done in other directions, including in terms of supporting the defense of the Motherland, about which the authorized bodies will make separate publications.