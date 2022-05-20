An Armenia-Iraqi Kurdistan business forum was held at the Ministry of Economy on May 20, which was attended by about 200 businessmen from Armenia and Iraqi Kurdistan. The event was organized in cooperation with the “Armenian Manufacturers” Businessmen’s Union of the RA Ministry of Economy.

RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan delivered a welcoming speech at the official opening of the business forum. Welcoming the guests, the Minister noted ․ «Such meetings are not only a platform for promoting trade and economic relations, but also a means of presenting the values ​​and principles underlying the economic development of the two countries. I am confident that today’s conference will contribute to the establishment of new direct contacts between the representatives of the business community, the discussion of long-term mutually beneficial projects, joint solutions.».

The Minister added that today the way of managing the economy in Armenia is changing, making the Armenian economy more flexible, able to respond quickly to the changes taking place in the world.

«Recent developments և recorded economic indicators prove that the model of economic development announced by us և our vision is completely justified. Our main goal is to create an exportable economy“, – said Minister Kerobyan.

The Minister also noted that as of the end of 2021, 88 companies with Iraqi capital were registered in Armenia, the turnover of Armenia with Iraq in 2021 amounted to 182 million US dollars, and in January-March 2022 – 51.64 million US dollars, which is the previous year. has doubled compared to the same period.

The Minister stressed that the development of trade and economic relations in the Middle East is one of Armenia’s priorities և Armenia is interested in deepening cooperation with Iraqi Kurdistan ացում deepening.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and organization of the conference, the President of the Export-Import Union of the Kurdish Region of Iraq Mustafa Abdurrahman Abdullah expressed hope that during the event active cooperation will be established in the implementation of economic, trade and investment programs.

RA Deputy Minister of Economy Armen Arzumanyan also delivered a welcoming speech at the event. «Today’s conference in Armenia և It will provide an opportunity for Iraqi Kurdistan businessmen to get acquainted with the economic environment of the two countries, investment opportunities, of course, to establish business relations with representatives of different spheres,».

Armen Arzumanyan also stressed that today Armenia is an attractive country from the point of view of business environment. The country pursues an “open door” policy, applying almost no restrictions on investment activities, fully protecting and guaranteeing investments by law. Moreover, an effective system for promoting investment in potential export sectors has already been established, which makes Armenia even more attractive for business and investment activities.

The event was addressed by Arsen Ghazaryan, President of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia, Rustam Bakoyan, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Salah Farik Mohialdi, President of the Kirkuk Branch of the Kurdish Export and Import Union of Iraq, and the Chairman of the JB Trading.

During the conference, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia, the Union of Exporters and Importers of the Kurdish Region of Iraq.

The representative of the Enterprise Armenia “Investment Support Center” Foundation presented to the guests a presentation on the investment environment and investment opportunities in Armenia.

B2B meetings were held within the framework of the event.

The businessmen who arrived in Armenia from Iraqi Kurdistan expressed interest in cooperating with Armenian partners, particularly in the fields of agriculture, construction, light industry, tourism and trade (trade networks).

Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia