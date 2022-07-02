Google stated on Friday that it will erase users’ location information when they go to domestic abuse shelters, abortion clinics, or other locations where privacy is desired.

Following worries that a digital trail may provide information to law police if a person ends a pregnancy illegally, Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced on Friday that it will remove location data revealing when users visit an abortion clinic in the United States.

Google Will Delete Abortion Clinic Visit From History

The technology sector has been concerned that police could obtain warrants for customers’ search histories, geolocation data, and other information revealing pregnancy plans as state laws restricting abortions take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that they are no longer guaranteed by the constitution.

Google did not immediately respond to questions about how the business would recognize such visits or if all associated data would be deleted from its systems.

Separately, the business modified its policy on Friday to categorize US ads as offering abortions even if they send drugs by mail following a virtual consultation but do not have their own facilities.