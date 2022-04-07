Home Armenia Abort the process of handing over Artsakh աթ evicting Armenians, recognizing Artsakh’s... Armenia Abort the process of handing over Artsakh աթ evicting Armenians, recognizing Artsakh’s independence. Movement 5165 reaffirms its demand from the National Assembly | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 7, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Abort the process of handing over Artsakh աթ evicting Armenians, recognizing Artsakh’s independence. Movement 5165 reaffirms its demand from the National Assembly | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The student of Gavar Art School will represent Armenia in “Slavyansk Bazaar” Morning: Armenia An earthquake was registered north-east of Bavra village Morning: Armenia The government approved the results of the election of the rector of the Pedagogical University Morning: Recent Posts Zoom shares plummet: In the near term expect a choppier growth trajectory for zoom:... No, this reporter didn’t call Kayleigh McEnany a ‘lying b**ch’ Gloria Allred bemoans ‘an underground railroad’ for Texas abortions Chris Cuomo: We are stuck in an ‘IDK, WTF’ cycle On both the borders with Armenia and Artsakh, Azerbaijan has occupied all favorable positions.... Most Popular The 26th re-branded branch of HayPost was opened in Yerevan On April 7, HayPost opened the 26th rebranded, renovated post office in Yerevan. The reopened 0004 post office is located in 138 building of B-2... The whereabouts of 208 people after the 44-day war are unknown. Nikol Pashinyan At today's sitting of the Government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the issue of opening regional communications was discussed in Brussels, around which... There are territories of Armenia that are under the control of Azerbaijan, there are... At today's sitting of the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. A bilateral commission... An earthquake was registered 14 km north-east of Bavra village. The magnitude of... On April 7, at 14:38 local time (10:38 Greenwich Mean Time), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of... The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been instructed to start preparations for... At today's government sitting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about his visit to Brussels.He noted that following the meeting between him and Ilham Ali,...