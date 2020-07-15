Aboriginal prisoner, 22, ‘begged guards to leave his jail cell minutes before he was found hanging’

A young Indigenous man pleaded with guards to permit him to leave his cell minutes before he was found hanging, the NSW inquest has noticed.

Tane Chatfield, 22, died within hospital about September 22, 2017 2 days after he was found out hanging within his cell at Tamworth Correctional Centre.

The Kamilaroi Gumbaynggirr Wakka Wakka man have been taken to Tamworth Base Hospital the afternoon before following suffering several seizures.

When he delivered to jail about 8am on September 20, Mr Chatfield was kept separated in a one-man cell.

The younger father, who was simply held about remand for just two years, was then still left to wait around there because his other inmates have been allowed to leave regarding 8.15am.

At the time, penitentiary security supervisor Stephen McPherson informed Mr Chatfield he would have to stay put before the arrival regarding hospital release paperwork.

‘He was upset with all the decision,’ Assistant Superintendent McPherson informed the inquest about Wednesday.

‘He tried on multiple situations to modify my mind.

‘When I actually opened the doorway, he a new towel and also a bag that contain toiletries.

‘The simply words Going him stating were ‘I want to shower’. He was most likely shouting.’

It was the last period someone would talk to Mr Chatfield.

Less as compared to an hour later on about nine.05am, other inmate Brendon O’Leary was working being a prison sweeper when he ran to alert representatives after seeing his long-time buddy hanging within his cell.

‘I opened the doorway and right now there was an easy conversation,’ correctional official Russell Smith said.

‘But almost all I noticed in the dialogue were 2 words: Chatfield and dangling.’

He and about three other guards rushed to Mr Chatfield’s cell, decreased him to the floor plus started CPR.

‘Neither of us can find a heartbeat,’ Mr Smith stated.

In confronting hand held footage shown on the demand of loved ones on Wednesday, Mr Chatfield’s lifeless physique can be seen getting lifted away into the hall shortly after paramedics arrived.

An emotional Mr Smith said he’d never responded to this incident in his very nearly 29-year career.

‘It wasn’t an officer by having an inmate. It wasn’t a white man with an Aboriginal. It was an old man trying to get a young bloke out of trouble,’ he said.

‘It was an absolute tragedy.’

The five-day inquest at the NSW Coroner’s Court, headed by deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, resumes on Thursday.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636