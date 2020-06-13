Aboriginal mother in NT ‘begged’ police not to be separated from her baby hours before child died

An Aboriginal mother ‘begged’ police not to be separated from her baby, just hours before the four-month-old died, a neighbour has claimed .

The 21-year-old woman was arrested last Sunday at a unit complex in Katherine East in the Northern Territory, following reports of ‘quarrelling’. But her baby girl died while she was in custody.

Police left the child, along with the woman’s other five-year-old daughter, using their father and grandfather who was simply drinking, the ABC reported.

An Aboriginal mother ‘begged’ police not to be separated from her baby, just hours before the four-month-old died, neighbour Jason Fuller has revealed

Local resident Jason Fuller told the national broadcaster: ‘She was saying: ‘I need my baby, I want my little girl’ she was begging the cops, wanted to reunite her child.

‘And the cops refused and told her: ‘look, it’s five o’clock in the morning now – you have to wait for several hours after which you keep coming back and get your baby.’

Mr Fuller said that he heard the distraught mother return from custody several hours later.

‘When she returned from the watch house she was crying and smashing every thing,’ that he said.

‘She was crying herself to death.’

Northern Territory police are not treating the baby’s death as suspicious, but say a report will be prepared for the Coroner and a thorough investigation is underway.

The tragic death comes 1 week after 60,000 demonstrators descended on Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide to protest against racial inequality and the rate of Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Prominent figures within Katherine’s Indigenous community are actually calling for answers in to why the lady was separated from her child.

The 21-year-old mother was arrested last Sunday at a unit complex in Katherine East in the Northern Territory (pictured), following reports of ‘quarrelling’. While in custody, her baby girl died

‘What occurred is totally unacceptable,’ Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation chairperson Lisa Mumbin said.

‘I really believe there needs to be answers.

‘There needs to be the gathering regarding leaders plus more information plus more action approaching from typically the authorities, from the very serious issue and it’s extremely painful.’

In typically the wake from the incident, Colleen Gwynne, typically the Northern Territory’s Children’s Commissioner has requested police for even more information.

‘The Children’s Commissioner understands the terrible death from the baby in Katherine in addition to received the briefing about Wednesday morning hours,’ Ms Gwynne mentioned.

‘The Commissioner offers formally asked for further information and is also undertaking initial enquiries together with a review of genealogy and relationships with solutions.’