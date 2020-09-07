Abolition of Constitutional Court ‘driven by political interests’ – lawyer – Armenian News

Hermine Mikayelyan



Tert.am has interviewed Siranush Sahakyan, a co-founder of the Legal Path NGO, over the proposed merger of the Constitutional Court with the Court of Cassation to create a new judiciary body acting in the capacity of a Supreme Court.

The conceptual changes propose the decentralization of the Constitutional Court to distribute its function of exercising constitutional justice throughout the entire judiciary, thereby enabling every court to rule on the unconstitutionality of any law within the scope of its authority. What may be the imminent problems in such circumstances?

I think it will, by and large affect the judiciary’s quality, leaving a great impact on the protection of the Armenian citizens’ rights. The judiciary in Armenia has its specifically underlined course, as it ensures a kind of specialization for judges and courts. Hence constitutional justice is very specific, with its implicit complexities and peculiarities. That specialization is well manifested also in other areas; for instance, we have a Bankruptcy Court to handle civil cases. Moreover, in the sphere of criminal law, we have judges specialized in juvenile affairs, for example. Additionally, the state is considering the creation of [anti-]corruption courts. In this entire specter of regularities, I see attempts…