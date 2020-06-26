Abolish the police? Black residents in Harlem say no as white liberals push for it in video

REP. LEE ZELDIN: DEFUNDING POLICE IS FANTASTIC FOR CRIMINALS – BAD FOR CRIME VICTIMS

“Absolutely,” one man responded. “They’re monsters.”

“I think that they (police) are disgusting,” still another man added. “I just f–ing hate the police and everything they stand for.”

“Policing in this country is about keeping black people down,” another white man said, calling law enforcement an “occupying army” that “arose out of slave catching patrols.”

BLACK LIVES MATTER LEADER STATES IF US ‘DOESN’T GIVE US WHAT WE WISH, THEN WE SHALL BURN DOWN THIS SYSTEM’

However, when Horowitz traveled to Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem, that he heard another tune from black residents.

“I think they’re full of crap,” one woman said of men and women calling for abolishing the police. “I think they’re being somewhat ignorant.”

SEATTLE CHOP ORGANIZER: ‘I’M NOT HERE TO PEACEFULLY PROTEST’

Another woman said, “I have family members that are police. I respect the police. I would not want to see a lawless society.”

“It’d be worse than what it is … robberies, looting, raping, murder,” another resident added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A man wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt said abolishing the police could be “suicide” and added, “There’s too many criminals out here. I wouldn’t feel safe.”