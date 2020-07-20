Abnormally high heat background predicted in Armenia in the coming days – Panorama

Abnormally high heat background is predicted on July 19-21 in Ararat and Armavir provinces, in the foothills of Aragatsotn province, in the valleys of Syunik province and Yerevan city, Hydromet meteorological service reported on Saturday.

According to the source, in the daytimes the air temperature will reach up to +38․․․+40 degrees

On the mentioned days, a high-grade fire risk situation in the valley-foothills of the Republic is also predicted. Above the norm ultraviolet radiation intensity is predicted. It is recommended to avoid direct sunlight from 11:00 to 17:00.

As the source added, on July 22-23 in most regions from time to time rain with thunderstorm is predicted, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 20-25 m/s. In separate places hail is also predicted. On July 19-20 no precipitation is predicted. South-west wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On July 18-20 the air temperature will gradually go up by 5-7 degrees, on 22-23 it will go down by 8-10 degrees.