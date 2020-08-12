ABN Amro to slash size of investment bank

Dutch bank ABN Amro stated it would slash the size of its business and investment banking service after a series of prominent losses highlighted extreme risk-taking in the department and intensified the effect of coronavirus.

The state-backed bank on Wednesday stated it would unwind all of its non-European business banking operations and stop offering trade and product financing, following an evaluation led by brand-new president Robert Swaak.

“Over the years, CIB has been unable to generate the required profitability at an acceptable risk level,” the bank stated.

In overall, ABN stated non-core operations worth about 35 percent of the system’s overall risk-weighted possessions would be shut over the next 3 to 4 years, with about 800 tasks impacted.

The statement marked the 2nd restructuring of the department in as several years. However, while an earlier program concentrated on diminishing possessions the most recent strategy consisted of a more powerful concentrate on decreasing threat.

Martina Matouskova, expert at Jefferies, stated prior to the restructuring was revealed that “ABN’s corporate finance division lacks scale, and we believe it compensated for this by taking bigger risks to deliver better margins”.

Large losses in the business and investment bank weighed on the group’s outcomes for the 2nd quarter, pressing …