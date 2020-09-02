ABFOCE Solar Bluetooth Speaker Portable Outdoor Bluetooth IPX6 Waterproof Speaker with 5000mAh Power Bank,60 Hours Play Time Dual Speaker with Mic, Stereo Sound with Bass Home Wireless Speaker-Black



Founded in 2004, ABFOCE is a professional service manufacturer specializing in R&D, production and sales of “Environmental Protection, Outdoor Sports”electronic products.We mainly produce and sell solar bluetooth speakers, solar power banks and solar earphones. All our products have proprietary intellectual property rights patents.Our goal is ABFOCE Aim to be the first outdoor consumer electronic brand and provide customers with the best product experience.

Portable 3-in-1 Outdoor and Home Solar Bluetooth Speaker



ABFOCE is a portable 3-in-1 outdoor and home Solar Bluetooth Speaker than the other counterparts and goes further than the rest.True built-in 5000mAh lithium-ion batteries play 60 hours after fully charged ,It has a strong power bank function and a LED flashlight. Durable ABS+Silica gel material wrap special desgin, shockproof, waterproof, dustproof, is ready to handle the bumps and bruises of your adventures.

The ABFOCE is the perfect device when going off the grid into the wilderness. Never let a dead battery slow you down again! Simply place the ABFOCE in direct sunlight, and the internal battery will charge safely and automatically.

5000mAh Power Bank,60+ Hours Battery Life



Built-in 5000 mAh high-capacity battery，can play your tunes for 60 hours continuously.can charge smartphones or other mobile devices. when the mobile phone is charging, it will not affect the normal use of the solar speaker.

High-Herformance Solar Panel



High-performance single crystal silicon ETFE laminated solar panels, which have strong light transmission and can absorb solar light quickly. Every 10 minutes of charging in the sun equals half an hour of music play time (Depending on the volume of music played and the intensity of the sunlight).

point：Due to the different intensity of the areas and the sunlights, our product is with large battery volume, it may take a long time to fully charged by solar energy. please fully charge it via a USB cable before travelling or hiking.

Superior Sound

Dual speakers, with high-definition sound, bass is more penetrating, stereo sound is amazing. Maintain incredible clarity and intensity.

IPX6 Waterproof

When you listen to music by the sea or by the pool, this solar speaker it can waterproof splash ，Please do not fully submerge for a long time.

LED flashlight

LED lights With different mode–lighting,burst flashing,SOS flashing for outdoor camping parties.

Using Method: Double click theLED lights button to open, then single click to choose 3 different modes then double click to close the LED lights.

Compact and Portable

Size is 8.07*2.6*2.4inch and 1.07 lbs Easily fitting in your bag or in your hand,wherever you go,it enables you to play music everywhere.

Note：Long press the volume + button to increase the volume; Long press the volume – button to decrease the volume.

Shockproof/Dustproof

Silica Gel Material Wrap Special Desgin ，Silicone—-highly elastic and soft, ensure better shockproof performance. Even you drop it from 1 meter high, the speaker will remain excellent without any damage, terribly solid.

What You Get？

ABFOCE solar speaker

Micro USB cable

AUX cord

Manual

D carabiner

2 pcs Velcro straps

