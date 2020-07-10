Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove turns down Guingamp move | Football News





It is understood Guingamp offered £2.5m to Aberdeen for striker Sam Cosgrove

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has turned down a move to French side Guingamp.

Sources near the club have confirmed they received “a significant offer” for the 23-year old striker, thought to be more than £2.5m.

Cosgrove has opted contrary to the move because of the short time-frame required for it to proceed, as well as as a result of feeling he’s got more to provide at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are battling the financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with players and staff undergoing a process of wage cuts.

Chairman Dave Cormack recently unmasked the club is facing up to a potential £10m shortfall in income but confirmed that 1 / 2 of that has been already offset.

Aberdeen begin their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign against Rangers at Pittodrie, survive Sky Sports at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 1.

The Dons then happen to be St Johnstone for still another Sky Live game the next Saturday at 12.30pm.