Aberdeen: Ryan Edmondson could miss four months due to ankle injury and returns to Leeds | Football News

The 19- year-old is returning to moms and dad club Leeds to see an expert
Last Updated: 12/08/20 10: 42 pm
Aberdeen have actually verified Ryan Edmondson could be out for up to four months after suffering an ankle injury in training.
A scan exposed the on-loan striker will miss 3 to four months, and the 19- year-old has actually now returned to moms and dad club Leeds to see an expert.
A Dons declaration read: “The club this night verifies Ryan Edmondson has actually suffered an ankle injury in training.
A subsequent scan has actually exposed he could be out for up to 3-4 months and Ryan has actually now returned to @LUFC to see an expert who will figure out the next actions in his treatment. pic.twitter.com/zMJzEL3Ole
— Aberdeen FC (@Aberdeen FC)August 12, 2020
