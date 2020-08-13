Aberdeen: Ryan Edmondson could miss four months due to ankle injury and returns to Leeds | Football News





Ryan Edmondson came off the bench in the defeat to Rangers previously this month

Aberdeen have actually verified Ryan Edmondson could be out for up to four months after suffering an ankle injury in training.

A scan exposed the on-loan striker will miss 3 to four months, and the 19- year-old has actually now returned to moms and dad club Leeds to see an expert.

A Dons declaration read: “The club this night verifies Ryan Edmondson has actually suffered an ankle injury in training.