Aberdeen players admit ‘huge error of judgement’ after positive coronavirus tests cause St Johnstone postponement | Football News





Aberdeen’s component versus St Johnstone has actually been delayed till August 20

Eight Aberdeen players have actually apologised for breaking coronavirus standards leading to the postponement of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership video game versus St Johnstone.

Jonny Hayes, Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Matty Kennedy, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Craig Bryson and Bruce Anderson apologised to everybody connected with Aberdeen, along with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and health care employees around the nation for their actions.

Sturgeon implicated the players of “blatantly” breaking the guidelines by checking out a bar on Saturday night following their opening video game of the season versus Rangers.