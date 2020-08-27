Abercrombie & Fitch Co quarterly sales beat expectations on online boost By Reuters

©Reuters An Abercrombie & Fitch store indication states “SALE” at the King of Prussia Mall, United States’ biggest retail shopping area, in King of Prussia



(Reuters) – Abercrombie & Fitch Co (N:-RRB- reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday as the garments merchant took advantage of a rise in online orders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net earnings attributable to the business was $5.5 million, or 9 cents per share, compared to a loss of $31.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year previously. The year-ago quarter consisted of flagship shop exit charges of about $45 million.

Net sales was up to $698.3 million in the 2nd quarter endedAug 1, however beat the typical expectation of $658.44 million, according to Refinitiv IBES information.