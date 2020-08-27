Abercrombie & Fitch chief takes comfort in casual clothing demand

Abercrombie & Fitch’s chief executive stated the clothing brand name was dealing with market chaos throughout the pandemic thanks in part to demand for hoodies and other comfy equipment that customers are using around your house.

“Casual clothes are in our DNA,” Fran Horowitz informed the Financial Times onThursday “We did pivot into some more cosy, casual clothing as a percentage of our business.”

The business moved its purchasing to show the altered demand from customers working and taking school classes from house. “But we’re still selling denim and dresses,” she included.

Demand for joggers, fleeces and sweatshirts, in addition to sleepwear under Hollister’s Gilly Hicks brand name that Abercrombie & Fitch likewise owns, assisted the business eke out earnings of $5.8 m in the 13 weeks ended August 1.

While net sales dropped 17 percent from a year ago to $698m, the outcomes were much better than anticipated and sent out shares in Abercrombie & Fitch up 10 percent in late-morning trading in New York.

Ms Horowitz stated a more youthful consumer base had actually assisted Abercrombie &Fitch “We are delighted to be a young seller at the minute.Whether they’re heading out or on their Zoom call, there’s still a requirement to dress up and feel excellent. The kids that are returning to school– even essentially– …