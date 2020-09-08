Abdulkadir Masharipov: Turkish court jails man for life over Istanbul nightclub attack

media caption Footage shows the attacker pointing his gun as he approaches the Reina nightclub

A Turkish court has sentenced a man to life in prison for carrying out a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 people dead.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, a citizen of Uzbekistan, was handed the equivalent of 40 life sentences on Monday.

It follows a three-year trial over the shooting, which happened at the exclusive Reina nightclub just minutes into New Year’s Day in 2017.

The Islamic State group (IS) said it was responsible for the attack.

Masharipov was sentenced for “deliberate murder” and “violating the constitution”, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency said. He will not be eligible for parole.

He also received an additional 1,368-year sentence for the attempted murder of 79 people who were injured in the attack and for carrying a weapon without a licence.

Another man, Ilyas Mamasaripov, was sentenced to more than 1,400 years in prison for helping plan the shooting.