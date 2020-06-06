Abdelmalek Droukdel dead: Al-Qaeda’s leader in North Africa killed by French forces, government says

Al-Qaeda‘s leader in northern Africa has been killed in a French military operation, France’s government has introduced.

Florence Parly, the nation’s defence minister, mentioned Abdelmalek Droukdel and several other of his allies had been killed on Wednesday in northern Mali by French forces and their companions.

It was not clear how his identification was confirmed by the French, however it might be a significant victory for the nation after years of preventing jihadists in the Sahel.





There was no fast affirmation of his demise from al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, often called Aqim, which has made thousands and thousands of {dollars} abducting foreigners for ransom over time and made massive swaths of West Africa too harmful for help teams to entry.

Related anti-terrorist operations in the area additionally led to the arrest on 19 May of a significant determine in the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, Mohamed el Mrabat, she mentioned.

“I congratulate and thank all those who have enabled and carried out these daring operations, which severely strike these terrorist groups,” Ms Parly tweeted in French late on Friday. ”Our forces, in cooperation with their G5 Sahel companions, will proceed to trace them relentlessly.”

Droukdel’s reported demise comes after French president Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of the G5 Sahel group – Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad – launched a brand new plan in January to combat jihadists in the realm.

France deployed 600 extra troopers to its Barkhane power, elevating the variety of troops there to five,100.

In a March video launched by the extremist monitoring group Site, Droukdel urged governments of the Sahel area to attempt to finish the French army presence, calling the troops “armies of occupation”.

It was not clear how lengthy Droukdel had been in Mali, Algeria’s southern neighbour. For years he was considered holed up in the Kabyle area east of the capital of his native Algeria, and many individuals had questioned why he was by no means captured by Algerian safety forces, which had honed their counterterrorism expertise over the many years.

He was extensively seen because the symbolic leader of al-Qaeda’s North African department, whose operational centre for assaults shifted to northern Mali over the previous decade.

That led to the French army invasion of the area in 2013 looking for to counter Islamist extremist designs on southern Mali and the capital, Bamako.

Droukdel made his fame as a feared extremist leader in Algeria, which starting in the early 1990s was convulsed by violence in what the nation now calls the “black decade”.

Droukdel’s al-Qaeda affiliate had claimed duty for quite a few lethal suicide bombings in Algeria, together with concentrating on a United Nations constructing in Algiers in 2007, shattered by a car full of explosives.

Droukdel, additionally identified by the nom de guerre Abu Musab Abdul Wadud, reworked the Salafist Group for Call and Combat, often called the GSPC, into al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, spreading the motion throughout Africa’s Sahel area underneath the umbrella of the worldwide terror community.

More just lately he had been commanding all of the al-Qaeda teams in North Africa and the Saheel, together with Nusrat al-Islam, which has claimed duty for devastating assaults on the Malian army and UN peacekeepers attempting to stabilise the unstable nation. Ms Parly recognized him as a member of al-Qaeda’s “management committee”.